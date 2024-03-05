Short Interest in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Decreases By 13.0%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,828,200 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 3,252,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of FQVLF traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 463,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

