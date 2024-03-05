Short Interest in Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Decreases By 11.2%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.8 days.
Exor Stock Performance
Exor stock remained flat at $109.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89. Exor has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $110.01.
Exor Company Profile
