Short Interest in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Rises By 20.1%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

In related news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 133,266 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. 152,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,241. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $319.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

