Short Interest in EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Drops By 12.2%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 505.0 days.

EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance

EMSHF remained flat at $708.50 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $750.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $714.38. EMS-CHEMIE has a twelve month low of $652.00 and a twelve month high of $802.00.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

