Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Declines By 5.4%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of EWBC traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 853,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $76.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $115,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $67,692,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

