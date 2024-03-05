Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Increases By 22.7%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth about $565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 374,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

