Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Decreases By 13.5%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 459,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after buying an additional 1,666,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $2,736,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 301.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 370,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 355.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 368,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

