Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Rises By 8.4%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,700 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 971,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 234.2 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS COCSF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 3,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.