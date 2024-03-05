Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Expands By 22.2%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,442.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 127,121 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

GLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,821. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

