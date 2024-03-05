Short Interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Grows By 21.2%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,340,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 24,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,115. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

