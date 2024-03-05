Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Expands By 21.0%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 91,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPTN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cepton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cepton by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cepton during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cepton during the third quarter worth $54,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cepton during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cepton during the second quarter worth $110,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPTN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.11. Cepton has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $9.51.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

