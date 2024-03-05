Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Expands By 21.0%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 91,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CPTN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cepton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPTN

Institutional Trading of Cepton

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cepton by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cepton during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cepton during the third quarter worth $54,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cepton during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cepton during the second quarter worth $110,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cepton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPTN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.11. Cepton has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $9.51.

Cepton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

See Also

