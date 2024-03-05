Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Drops By 5.5%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 423,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Beneficient Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BENF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 1,505,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,678. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($10.24) million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beneficient

Institutional Trading of Beneficient

In other Beneficient news, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 19.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Beneficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Beneficient in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beneficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beneficient during the 2nd quarter worth $8,022,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beneficient in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

