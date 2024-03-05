Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Expands By 20.4%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of AKBTY stock remained flat at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.92.
Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile
