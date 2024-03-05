Short Interest in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Increases By 15.9%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Affimed Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Get Affimed alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Affimed

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.