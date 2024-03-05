Short Interest in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Declines By 7.6%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 40,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aditxt

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aditxt during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aditxt in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aditxt during the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aditxt during the third quarter valued at $423,000.

Aditxt Price Performance

Aditxt stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. Aditxt has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

