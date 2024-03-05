Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $72,000 in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $15.38.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
