Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $63,000 in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARDX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ardelyx by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 272,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 74,016 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 1,052.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 1,244,734 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $200,523.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,549,571.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $200,523.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,549,571.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,477 shares of company stock worth $2,542,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

ARDX opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. Ardelyx’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

