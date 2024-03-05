Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $54,000 in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after buying an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

