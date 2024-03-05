Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $52,000 in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,216.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $245.70 million, a PE ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNDA. TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

