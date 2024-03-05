Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $42,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,221,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 373,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,874,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 691,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 28.5% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 522,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,927 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBI

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.