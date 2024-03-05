Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 14,315 ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 170.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 332.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth $55,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 2.5 %

ACCO stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

