Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,814 shares of company stock worth $12,216,585. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.73. 187,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,638. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.09 and a 52 week high of $329.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.21. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

