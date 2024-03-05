Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,084 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,608,000 after acquiring an additional 942,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,478,000 after buying an additional 226,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 613,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 747,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

