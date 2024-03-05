Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in New York Times were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in New York Times by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Insider Activity

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Up 0.5 %

New York Times stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Articles

