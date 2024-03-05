Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 68,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 98,896 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. 73,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,824. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

