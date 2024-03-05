Shelton Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,882 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $116,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 421.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,518,000 after acquiring an additional 885,195 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in DaVita by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in DaVita by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 304,739 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

DaVita Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of DVA stock traded up $9.24 on Tuesday, reaching $134.97. 841,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,028. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.81. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

