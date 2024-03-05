Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ATI were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 295.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in ATI during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,482. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.21. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

