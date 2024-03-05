Shelton Capital Management Invests $290,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,164 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,690. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

