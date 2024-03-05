Shelton Capital Management Has $276,000 Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE EXP traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,453. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $261.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.64.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,144 shares of company stock worth $4,545,243 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

