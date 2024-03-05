Shelton Capital Management Has $265,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.68. 361,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,854. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.