Shelton Capital Management Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Crocs were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Crocs by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Crocs by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 116.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $381,202.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $381,202.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,665 shares of company stock worth $4,578,783 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.88. 342,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

