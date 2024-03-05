Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Textron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.29. The company had a trading volume of 159,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,384. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $90.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

