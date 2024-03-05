Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $380,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 192.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 79,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,943. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

