Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,854,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,324,000 after purchasing an additional 408,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,882,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,595 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 719,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,534. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

