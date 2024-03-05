Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 856,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 281,609 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 610,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

