Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Semtech worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after purchasing an additional 606,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1,163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. 25,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,140. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

