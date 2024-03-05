Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s previous close.

SEMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

SEMR stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,532. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 150,582 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,803,972.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,226,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,648,126.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 39,084 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $435,004.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 272,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,335.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 445,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,548. Insiders own 60.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Semrush in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Semrush in the third quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Semrush by 1,232.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Semrush by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Semrush by 260.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

