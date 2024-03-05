Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG) Insider Ian Trahar Buys 6,115,294 Shares

Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG) insider Ian Trahar acquired 6,115,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,461.18 ($15,883.88).

Seafarms Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

About Seafarms Group

Seafarms Group Limited operates as an aquaculture company in Australia. It is involved in the production, marketing, and selling of fresh and frozen prawns under the Crystal Bay Prawns brand name. The company is also involved in the development of the Sea Dragon prawn aquaculture project in northern Australia.

