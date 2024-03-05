SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $78.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.16% from the stock’s current price.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,898,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.50. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. SEA’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

