SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $76.00 Price Target at HSBC

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by HSBC from $70.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,898,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.50. SEA has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,296 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,669,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

