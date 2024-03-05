Scott Robert Henry Acquires 23,697 Shares of NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Stock

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) Director Scott Robert Henry purchased 23,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $50,000.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,400.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NEXGEL Price Performance

NASDAQ NXGL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.92. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEXGEL during the second quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NEXGEL during the third quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEXGEL during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEXGEL during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Further Reading

