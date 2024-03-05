Scotiabank Boosts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$14.75

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian set a C$15.00 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$16.00 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.82. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.74%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

