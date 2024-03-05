Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,490 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ACV Auctions worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACVA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,763,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,467,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,260,000 after purchasing an additional 133,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,009,000 after purchasing an additional 770,630 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,713.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $598,144.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,277.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $3,296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,691 shares of company stock valued at $12,333,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 4.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ACVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.