Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 9,353 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.8 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,173.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $686.46 and a 1-year high of $1,207.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,087.80 and a 200-day moving average of $967.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total transaction of $11,970,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,250.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,720 shares of company stock worth $135,556,161 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

