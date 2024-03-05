Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 401,325 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 446,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401,325 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 680.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 808.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

