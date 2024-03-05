Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 186,803 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186,803 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Trex worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Trex by 6,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

