Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,502 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Flywire worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,068,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,514,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after acquiring an additional 327,994 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.97 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

