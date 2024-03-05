Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2,681.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,912 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179,229 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tapestry worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13.7% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.1 %

TPR opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

