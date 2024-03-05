Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in AutoZone by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in AutoZone by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Barclays upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,020.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,807 shares of company stock worth $47,821,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,079.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,088.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,721.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,626.15.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.