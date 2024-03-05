Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 15,914 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kirby worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 30.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after acquiring an additional 495,541 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,642 shares of company stock worth $4,416,847 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

